TikToker Steven Hull Raley, Known as "Pissed Off Trucker," Dies in Kansas Crash

The TikTok community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On July 12, Steven Hull Raley, also known as "Pissed Off Trucker," died in a crash, just hours after he posted his final TikTok expressing his desire to go home. He was 52 years old.

According to The Kansas City Star, Raley's 2019 Volvo semi-truck veered off the highway and through a fence. The outlet said that his truck "continued for another quarter-mile before crashing back through the fence and crossing both sides of the interstate, finally coming to a stop in a nearby ditch."

Raley—who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt during the crash—was taken to Citizens Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

E! News has reached out to the Kansas City Highway Patrol for comment but has not heard back yet.

In his final TikTok video posted July 12, Raley eerily said, "All I care about is getting home … that's what I care about more than anything else."