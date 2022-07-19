Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Break Up After Nearly One Year of Dating

Watch : Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy Split Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary

This wasn't how Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy expected to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Posting a video they had recorded ahead of the major milestone to Instagram July 18, the former Chelsea Lately host revealed they have "decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now."

Handler thanked her fans for the love and support she and Koy received during their time together. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us," she wrote. "How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

And she had nothing but wonderful things to say about her ex. "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever," the comedian continued. "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future. Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground."