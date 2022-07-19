Lizzo Says She Wants to Get “In the Middle” of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

Lizzo wants some Kardashian action.
During a July 18 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the "Good As Hell" singer admitted that she's a fan of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's public displays of affection.
"Let me get in the middle of that," she told host Andy Cohen, adding that she "sat next to them at the Met Gala and I fully enjoyed it."
Lizzo also noted, "It's about damn time they call me."
Travis and Kourtney—who tied the knot on May 22 in Italy—have been known to share hot and heavy kisses at public events, including a 2022 Grammys after-party at Delilah in Las Vegas. "They were seated at a table in the back and making out," a source told E! News April 5. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun. Travis and Kourtney kept grabbing each other's faces and looked madly in love. They were showing major PDA and were really cute."
And while Lizzo may like to see the newlyweds get hot and steamy, a few of their family members don't.
During a May 19 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney's 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—told her mom what she really thinks about her kissing the Blink-182 drummer as he walked in on their game of ping-pong.
"Mom!" Penelope said, "No kissing!"
After the Poosh founder said she wanted "just one" kiss from her love, her daughter told her no. "Sorry," Travis said. Kourtney then asked her daughter, "What about our certificates you gave us?" However, Penelope still said "no."
Later in the episode, Kourtney's 7-year-old son Reign Disick shared his older sister's sentiments when his mom and Travis started kissing while they were having a family dinner.
"I'm gonna die," he said. "Ew, guys. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?"
Upon hearing the request, Travis told Kourtney, "No French kissing, baby."
