Forget Mad Men, Christina Hendricks to Star in a New Period Drama

Christina Hendricks is taking a shot at mid-1800s motherhood.
The actress, best known for playing Joan Holloway on all seven seasons of Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, has joined the cast of an upcoming Apple TV+ series based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel The Buccaneers, according to Deadline.
Hendricks is set to play Mrs. St. George, the mother of buccaneers Nan and Jinny, played by Kristine Froseth and Imogen Waterhouse, respectively.
"As a girl she was the belle of the ball herself, before she even dreamt of having money," Deadline said of St. George. "Then when her husband struck gold on Wall Street, she found herself wealthy beyond her wildest dreams but in real danger of being the kind of social-climbing outsider that used to bemuse her."
Set in London in the 1870s, the series features "a group of fun-loving young American girls," according to the outlet, who help kick off "an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning."
The series also stars 13 Reasons Why's Alisha Boe and Saved By The Bell's Josie Totah as well as actors Aubri Ibrag and Mia Threapleton.
Since her iconic role as Joan on Mad Men, which earned her six Emmy nominations, Hendricks has appeared on shows like SundanceTV's Hap & Leonard, Comedy Central's Another Period and, most notably, four seasons of NBC's Good Girls alongside Mae Whitman and Retta.
Good Girls was canceled in June 2021.
Her new series is based on the unfinished work of Wharton, who became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in Literature, for her 1920 novel The Age of Innocence. Wharton died in 1937.
Variety reports that the series is currently in production in Scotland.