Marcus Mumford Shares Rare Photo With Wife Carey Mulligan for Steven Spielberg Project

Two things you don't see too often: Steven Spielberg directing a music video and Marcus Mumford posting a snap with Carey Mulligan on the ‘gram.
In a July 18 Instagram post, Marcus shared a behind-the-scenes look at his music video for "Cannibal," which Steven directed and filmed on his iPhone.
In one shot, the Mumford and Sons artist posted with his wife Carey, who even lent a hand on the project, in front of a blue curtain with more of the crew.
"On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone," Marcus wrote.
Marcus noted that he has been "overwhelmed by the support of the people around me" while working on the history-making music video.
"I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude," he wrote. "When people get it, it blows my mind"
As for Carey's job on set? The actress gave her expertise by helping with both the costumes and sound on the music video, according to Marcus.
But aside from their music video roles, Carey and Marcus have held the titles of husband and wife since 2012. Since saying "I do," the couple has welcomed daughter Evelyn, 6, and son Wilfred, 4, together.
Throughout their marriage, the pair have been known to keep a rather private romance and, back in 2015, Carey gave a bit of insight as to why.
"Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can keep totally away," she told Vogue, "so I try to."