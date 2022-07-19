Armie Hammer Resurfaces in Los Angeles After Lawyer Debunks Claim He’s Working at Cayman Islands Hotel

Armie Hammer is back on U.S. soil.
The Call Me By Your Name star was seen outside of the Great White restaurant in the Venice area of Los Angeles on July 18, marking the first time he has been publicly photographed stateside since last year.
An eyewitness tells E! News that Armie was seen hugging it out with a friend before heading to lunch in Venice Beach. According to the witness, the 35-year-old—who kept his look casual wearing a blue graphic T-shirt, rolled up grey pants and brown flip-flops—had breakfast with a friend and then left.
The sighting comes just days after Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime's Desus & Mero, shared an image of a flyer that appeared to show a photo of Armie working as a concierge employed at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman.
"My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge," Muna tweeted on July 6, along with an image of the flyer. "I'm still not over it."
The following day, Armie's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, shut down the rumors, telling E! News that the flyer is fake and that his client is not working as a hotel concierge in the island nation. An employee of Morritt's Resort also confirmed that the flyer was created as a prank, per Variety.
While he may not be working in the hospitality industry, Armie —who shares daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5 with ex Elizabeth Chambers—has been living in the Caymans after he was hit with sexual abuse allegations last year. The actor later released a statement, calling the allegations "vicious" and "bulls--t claims."