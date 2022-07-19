Why Desus & Mero Won't Return for a Season 5

The Bodega Boys are closing up shop.
Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who rose to pop culture prominence with their podcast The Bodega Boys, will not be returning for a season five of their late night show Desus & Mero on Showtime.
A network statement obtained by TVLine said, "Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward," and that the show's final episode, featuring guest Derek Jeter, aired June 23.
Desus confirmed the news on Twitter July 18, writing: "shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…."
The duo, who Showtime acknowleged "have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators" welcomed an impressive roster of guests to the show over its run, including like Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Denzel Washington, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Matt Damon and Glenn Close.
Fans of Desus & Mero have been speculating about the pair's uncertain future in recent weeks.
On July 12, in response to a question about why there hasn't been an episode of The Bodega Boys since November 2021, Mero wrote "NAH ITS A WRAP" on Reddit and encouraged fans to "ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS."
Desus responded on July 15 with tweets reading "the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait," and "I tried y'all."
Desus & Mero started on Viceland, where it aired for two seasons from 2016 to 2018.
It later made the jump to Showtime and aired its first episode on the network in February 2019.