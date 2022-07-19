Ditch the Tin Foil for These Reusable Silicone Baking Mats With 74,300+ 5-Star Reviews

If you're not sure about shopping, check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat Reviews

A shopper declared, "These baking mats are absolutely fantastic. The quality is superb, and SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven. From oven pizzas, cookies, you name it! I also love that besides food sliding easily off the non stick surface, that they help protect all my baking sheets and such. It's also super handy to just throw them in the top shelf of the dishwasher or even just wipe clean."

Another admitted, "I didn't think it would make a difference to use this mat or to use parchment paper. I was wrong. These make all the difference in the world. I've made the same recipe for years and when I tried these mats the cookies actually came out better! Crunchy on the outside - soft on the inside. Would definitely recommend these."

An Amazon customer raved, "We absolutely love this product. This belongs in every kitchen. Replaces parchment paper, aluminum foil, and non-stick sprays. Should have bought these years ago. We roll them up and keep them in an empty aluminum foil box."

I just got these and were great bc it was way easier to clean than just using the pan. We made lobster tails and I always have a hard time cleaning bulky pans and pans never fit in the dishwasher. So it was nice they didn't stain or ruin my pan... Also, I Go thro parchment paper pretty fast, so this is a great alternative. My cousin and aunt SWEAR BY THEM.

These silicone baking mats are amazing! We are working towards zero waste. We purchased these to replace parchment paper. They distribute heat well and cook evenly. So far we've used these for homemade pizza and breadsticks, with parchment the bottom of the pizza burned before the pizza was completely cooked. With these it's crisp and lightly browned not burned. They clean up well. We use a little dish soap, a brush and air dry them. There is no staining which is also great!

These are a nice substitute for tinfoil and I can't remember the last time we had to purchase another roll. I feel really good about how much less waste we have every night after dinner. Great buy.

I absolutely LOVE these and couldn't live without them (okay that's an exaggeration). Great for baking cookies and roasting vegetables. They distribute heat beautifully, the cleanup is quick and easy and they do not carry over flavors from previous dishes. Highly recommend. I will be giving some as Christmas gifts this year.

