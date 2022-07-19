Insecure’s Jay Ellis Marries Nina Senicar in Tuscany

Watch : "Insecure" Cast Tease Final Season: Exclusive

That's amore!

Actor Jay Ellis has tied the knot with Serbian model/actress Nina Senicar in a romantic ceremony in Italy.

The Insecure star shared a photo of him and his blushing bride on Instagram on July 18, along with their date of their wedding and a special message in Italian.

"July 9th, 2022," he wrote "Per sempre," which translates to "forever."

For the big day, Jay, 40, donned a burnt red, double-breasted tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana, styled with matching velvet loafers, while Nina, 36, wore a white strapless Dolce & Gabbana custom wedding gown, featuring a corseted bodice, full skirt and high-slit, according to Vogue.

Their 2-year-old daughter, Nora Grace served as the flower girl, wearing an adorable white dress with puffy sleeves.

Several of Jay's Insecure co-stars were in attendance, including Issa Rae, Prentice Penny and Yvonne Orji, per the fashion magazine. His Top Gun Maverick co-star Glen Powell and his Escape Room co-star Nik Dodani, actress Anna Kendrick and actor Peter Nelson also made the guest-list.