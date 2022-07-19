The Bachelorette: Find Out Why Gabby and Rachel Kicked a Contestant Out of the Mansion

Watch : Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules

It didn't take long for an unparalleled season of The Bachelorette to get awkward.

After Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia decided to forego a rose ceremony in the July 11 premiere episode, 29 men were still left vying for their attention.

With so many eligible contenders still in the running, Gabby and Rachel asked themselves a very important question: "How do we get them to show their abs?"

So, the co-Bachelorettes decided to throw a pageant requiring all of the men to wear a Speedo while showing off a special talent. Let's just say there was far more than just six packs on display.

After a show featuring juggling, nunchucks and Meatball pouring spaghetti sauce all over himself, Gabby and Rachel declared Aven, Logan, Brandan, Jason, Johnny and Colin the winners, and invited them all back to their digs for an after-party.

That's where things started to get uncomfortable.

During a conversation with Rachel, Jason told her that he had stronger feelings for Gabby. She was understandably taken aback, but recovered quickly and ended up kissing Logan. However, minutes later, Logan also kissed Gabby.

What a tangled Bachelorette web we have on our hands.

"I think that Logan is exploring both sides, which is what we're asking of the men," Gabby said. "But I already felt like I had a really strong connection with him and I was excited to see where things go. It feels weird."