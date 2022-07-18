The White Lotus Season 2: Watch Jennifer Coolidge Live Her Best Life on a Moped

Watch : Murray Bartlett Gushes Over Working With Jennifer Coolidge

Raise a glass of champagne, because we have your first look at The White Lotus season two.

On July 18, HBO Max released a sizzle reel of all the new and returning shows heading to the streaming platform. Among the footage was a glimpse at the highly anticipated second season of The White Lotus.

"Welcome to the White Lotus in Sicily," the concierge says to guests, played by Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe, who toast with some champagne.

Of course, that wasn't the only taste we received of the next installment, as season one fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge made an appearance. That's right, Coolidge's Tanya MacQuoid is seen beaming as she hangs on tightly to a handsome gentleman who is driving her around on a moped.

Clearly, Tanya is doing much better following the events of season one, where she grappled with laying her mother's ashes to rest in Hawaii.