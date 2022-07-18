Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign Completes Radiation Therapy Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Watch : Robin Roberts Talks Coming Out on "Ellen"

Robin Roberts is celebrating her partner Amber Laign's latest milestone.

The Good Morning America anchor shared an update on Amber's breast cancer battle on Instagram on July 18. In a video of Amber ringing a bell, Robin wrote, "Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment!"

She added, "We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation."

In February, Robin revealed Amber's diagnosis in video on Twitter, where she also announced her plan to momentarily step away from the morning show to support her partner as she underwent chemotherapy.