This Trying Season 3 Sneak Peek Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Apple TV+'s Trying Sneak Peek

There are lots of ways to say "I love you."

This is made abundantly clear in an E! News exclusive look at season three of Apple TV+'s Trying, which debuts July 22. In the sneak peek, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) take their foster children Princess (Eden Togwell) and Tyler (Mickey McAnulty) to the zoo and ultimately teach them about love in the process.

"Did you know penguins give small rocks to each other as presents?" Nikki asks the kids.

When Tyler asks for an explanation, Nikki replies, "I don't know. Maybe they don't know how to say 'I love you' yet. So, that's just what they do."

Much like the penguins, Nikki and Jason are trying to figure out the parental affection they have for Princess and Tyler. For instance, Jason pretends to be a member of the zoo staff just so the children can see the penguins feed.

That's a dad move if we've ever seen one!