RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Returns to VH1 After 2 Years, But There's a Twist

Watch : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

Nobody loves a twist like RuPaul.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, premiering August 12 on VH1, is upping the ante for season two in a major way.

The first season of the show, which premiered in April 2020, featured celebrities like Madison Beer, Phoebe Robinson and Dustin Milligan entering the Werk Room to compete with their identities fully known.

Season two is throwing all of that out of the window.

"Filmed in front of a live studio audience, nine celebrities from all walks of life have agreed to leave their famous identities behind as they fully embrace the miracle of drag," the network revealed. "It will be kept secret who each contestant is until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent."

Each week, the celebrities will be tasked with undergoing complete drag transformations to compete in "the ultimate lip sync showdown based on a new category until one of them is crowned America's Next Celeb Drag Superstar and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity."