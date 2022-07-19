Only Murders in the Building's Latest Episode Revisits Oliver's Glamorous Past

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

Every party has a pooper!

Only Murders in the Building July 18 episode takes viewers on a trip through time when Alice (Cara Delevingne) hosts a party at Mabel's (Selena Gomez) apartment. Oliver (Martin Short) takes it upon himself to get the fun going, suggesting a game of Son of Sam, which is a made up game referencing David Berkowitz's killing spree in the '70s.

But Oliver has ulterior motives. As explained in flashbacks, the game is his way of figuring out when a person's lying, as it allows him to pick up on their tell, like a nervous glance or the twirling of hair.

And, for the Only Murders in the Building writers, Son of Sam was their way of explaining Oliver's interest in crime solving. As creator John Hoffman told E! News, "It's pretty clear with Mabel and Charles (Steve Martin) in certain ways," but what spurred Oliver's inquisitive nature?