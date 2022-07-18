Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck Wearing This Exact Nail Polish

Jennifer Lopez totally nailed her wedding day glam.
The JLO Beauty founder announced the heartwarming news that she married Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, writing in her "On the JLO" newsletter, "We did it!"
And in true Jennifer fashion, her bridal look was both timeless and head-turning. To mark the special occasion, the Marry Me actress wore not one, but two wedding gowns. She also stuck to her signature glam, rocking her famous nude lip and bronzy smoky eye that complemented her bouncy, blow-out waves.
But the star's wedding day look wasn't complete without a nude-ish gray nail color that matched her shiny silver wedding band.
Luckily, Jennifer's manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared details of the exact product he used for her oval-shaped claws: The Bio Seaweed Gel polish in the shade Are You Shore. We can't think of a more fitting name or hue for JLo to tie the knot in.
Chris Appleton, the "Let's Get Loud" singer's go-to hairstylist, also shared insight into her 'do.
"We felt the hair shouldn't be overly done," Chris told Vogue. "I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open—still with the illusion of the hair being down...I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling—that when she walked, the hair bounced."
"To me, good hair isn't about taking over the look—it's about complementing it," he added. "It was less Vegas, and more about being timeless."
According to the hairstylist, he was "honored" to be a part of the couple's big day, adding that he and Jennifer acted like "two kids getting ready and playing dress up."
The Hustlers actress, who had been engaged to Ben in the early aughts before their 2004 split, gushed over their wedding in her newsletter.
"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Jennifer wrote on July 17. "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
A source close to Jennifer echoed similar sentiments, telling E! News exclusively, "It was very spur of the moment. They have a bigger official ceremony planned but wanted this moment for their immediate family."
"Ben and Jen exchanged rings and vows, but it was a typical fun Vegas wedding," the insider described. "They loved it. It was really special and nothing fancy."
According to the source, Jennifer is "ecstatic that she is finally Mrs. Affleck," adding, "Ben and Jen are completely obsessed with each other and fully think it was meant to be."
