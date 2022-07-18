The Powerpuff Girls Are Coming Back For More Crime Fighting

The Professor is cooking something up in the laboratory.
Fans can look forward to getting a splash of sugar, spice and everything nice when The Powerpuff Girls returns to TV. Warner Bros Discovery confirmed July 18 that Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe is developing new episodes of the beloved cartoon.
"The Powerpuff Girls reboot revisits and expands upon the world of the original series," the company teased, "as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup face off against a gallery of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats."
In addition, Hannah-Barbera plans to bring back Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends, which ran for six seasons. "The beloved Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will return as an original preschool animated series welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends," according to the media release. "But don't let their young age fool you, this new lot is just as silly and playful as the original bunch."
The Powerpuff Girls reboot comes more than a year after The CW decided to rewrite its live-action series based on the cartoon. At the time, CEO Mark Pedowitz explained they wanted to do the series justice and the script didn't fit the bill. "The pilot didn't work," he explained. "It may have felt a little too campy and not rooted in reality. You learn things when you test things out."
Since then, Chloe Bennet has dropped out of playing Blossom because of scheduling conflicts, but Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison are still attached to the project. Faison will play Professor Drake Utonium, with Dove and Yana playing Bubbles and Buttercup respectively.
While there's no word yet on when fans can expect to see the live-action series, Dove previously told E! News she's optimistic it'll be worth the wait. "We shot an entire pilot. It's pretty great. We like it," she explained. "We think we can do better and we have the time and we're going to go back and get it pitch perfect so that, by the time we actually go to series, we're shooting something and working off of something that we can hopefully work off of for years."
So, as Buttercup would say, hold your horses!