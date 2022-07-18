The Powerpuff Girls Are Coming Back For More Crime Fighting

Watch : What Will Dove Cameron Spill About the "Powerpuff Girls"?

The Professor is cooking something up in the laboratory.

Fans can look forward to getting a splash of sugar, spice and everything nice when The Powerpuff Girls returns to TV. Warner Bros Discovery confirmed July 18 that Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe is developing new episodes of the beloved cartoon.

"The Powerpuff Girls reboot revisits and expands upon the world of the original series," the company teased, "as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup face off against a gallery of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats."

In addition, Hannah-Barbera plans to bring back Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends, which ran for six seasons. "The beloved Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will return as an original preschool animated series welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends," according to the media release. "But don't let their young age fool you, this new lot is just as silly and playful as the original bunch."