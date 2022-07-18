Chrissy Teigen Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is feeling clearer than ever.
The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on July 18 to celebrate being one-year alcohol-free. Sharing a screenshot of an app showing her achieving a sober streak of 365 days, she captioned the post, "lol finally."
On her Instagram grid, Chrissy posted a follow-up video of her smiling ear-to-ear while on vacation with her husband John Legend, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, declaring that she hasn't had "a drop of alcohol" in a year.
"I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow," she explained in the caption. "I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I—get this —quit drinking!"
Chrissy said while she feels "really good" now, she gets "really frustrated looking back on days" she "should remember" but can't because of her excessive alcohol use.
"There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone," she continued. "Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly STILL don't know if I'll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze."
Chrissy—who told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she'd been "point blank, just drinking too much"—has been candidly documenting her sobriety journey on social media since and has been open about her ups and downs.
In December 2020, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, informed her Instagram followers that she was four weeks sober, saying she was "done with making an ass of myself in front of people." Six month later, Chrissy admitted she had "a few wine hiccups in the road," but had recommitted herself to not drinking.
"I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way," she explained on Instagram in September 2021, revealing she had hit a 50-day sober streak. "I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly."
Chrissy made it to her six months sober milestone in January 2022, revealing that she didn't even crave alcohol anymore.
"I have no idea what I'm doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am happier and more present than ever," she wrote on Instagram. "It's pretty cool."
Always in Chrissy's corner, of course, is her husband John. The "All Of You" singer lovingly commented on his wife's six month sobriety post, "So proud of you my love."