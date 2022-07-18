Chrissy Teigen Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Resumes IVF Journey After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is feeling clearer than ever.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on July 18 to celebrate being one-year alcohol-free. Sharing a screenshot of an app showing her achieving a sober streak of 365 days, she captioned the post, "lol finally."

On her Instagram grid, Chrissy posted a follow-up video of her smiling ear-to-ear while on vacation with her husband John Legend, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, declaring that she hasn't had "a drop of alcohol" in a year.

"I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow," she explained in the caption. "I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I—get this —quit drinking!"

Chrissy said while she feels "really good" now, she gets "really frustrated looking back on days" she "should remember" but can't because of her excessive alcohol use.