If You're Obsessed With Love Is Blind, Get Ready for Love Island USA

Can't get enough reality dating show drama? Find out why Peacock's Love Island USA will be the next TV obsession for anyone who's a fan of Love Is Blind, The Bachelor & more.

Watch: Love Island USA: EXCLUSIVE Details on the Steamy New Season

Calling all Love Is Blind fans!

If you're just as obsessed with the Netflix reality dating show as we are, get ready to binge what's sure to be your latest summer TV obsession: Love Island USA.

Peacock's "steamier" new season—which premieres today, July 19!—will bring together five ladies and five gents who are all looking for love in hopes of winning a cash prize. Some will even be voted off with the help of viewer voting.

Expect scantily clad singles on the beach, hot hookups, shocking eliminations and more surprises in the villa along the way with six episodes airing weekly on the NBCU streamer.

Love Island USA is the perfect fix for anyone craving reality dating competition show drama in between seasons of Love Is Blind or Bachelor Nation fans seeking out a brand new series to get hooked on.

Keep scrolling to see Love Island and more deliciously shocking dating shows you should watch after Love Is Blind and The Bachelor.

photos
Love Island Relationship Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island USA is streaming now on Peacock.

Peacock
Love Island

This dating show is more of a competition than it is a relationship experiment. In this series, which was inspired by the English show of the same title, a group of singles are sent to a tropical locale, where they are isolated from the rest of the world. They then have to make it through a series of challenges and surprise eliminations, with the public ultimately voting for the champions of Love Island.

The U.K. version of the series is streaming on Hulu, and a new season of Love Island USA premieres on Peacock July 19, 2022.

Tom Dymond/Netflix
Too Hot to Handle

In this Netflix series, a group of sexy singles are required to keep their hands to themselves while living under one roof. The host, a robot named Lana, gives them various tasks to complete throughout the show, but the main challenge is staying celibate. If contestants violate the rules, money is deducted from the $100,000 grand prize. 

Seasons one and two are streaming now on Netflix. 

ABC/John Medland
The Bachelor

You have to be living under a rock to not have heard of ABC's The Bachelor. The reality show kicked off its first season in 2002 and is currently in its 26th season. The premise is simple: A Bachelor or Bachelorette date multiple singles until they decide who is worthy of their final rose, at which point they become engaged.

Like most dating shows, there have been the rare couple that actually gets married, but most of them call it quits before they're able to walk down the aisle. To look back at the show's history, check out our story here.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are streaming on Hulu.

TLC
90 Day Fiancé

TLC has grown a cult following with its series about couples navigating the K-1 visa approval process, which requires by law that an American must bring their foreign fiancé to the U.S. and get married within 90 days for the partner to receive a green card. While the couples have usually met or messaged for months before their marriage, living together typically proves to be a challenge.

There's no shortage of episodes to watch, as there are numerous spinoff shows, including Before the 90 DaysAfter the 90 Days and Pillow Talk. To see these series, check out Discovery+.

Lifetime
Married at First Sight

While Love Is Blind contestants get to at least introduce themselves in the pods, these Lifetime stars literally meet at the altar. The newlyweds are paired by a team of experts, including a spiritualist, a relationship coach and a sociologist, so there's at least some rationale in the couplings. They then live as a married couple for eight weeks before sharing whether they want to stay married or divorce on Decision Day. 

So far, there have been a few success stories, but the results are mixed. 

Seasons five through 12 of Married at First Sight are streaming on Hulu.

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Temptation Island

This series stands out among the rest, as it's one of the few shows to test people who have already been dating. Producers find struggling couples and send them to Hawaii to see if they will be tempted into adultery. As one can assume, there's no shortage of drama.

Three seasons of Temptation Island are streaming now on Peacock. Season four is currently airing on USA Network.

Netflix
Single's Inferno

This Korean dating show doesn't pair people as much as it tests their willingness to endure tough circumstances. A group of singles are sent to a remote island, where they are left with only the necessities, like a barrel of water, tents and raw food. They're able to leave and enjoy air conditioning, a soft bed and room service if they find a partner to spend the night with. While in the inferno, they can't discuss their career or age, forcing the contestants to get to know each other on a deeper level.

The first season is streaming now on Netflix.

Netflix
Indian Matchmaking

Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia attempts to connect singles in America and India, giving viewers an inside look at the custom. While some of the participants are satisfied with Sima's services and even get married, others decide they're simply not interested in any of the partners Sima offers. The show developed a massive following during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Netflix to order a second season of the hit series.

The first season is streaming now on Netflix.

