Tan-Luxe 24-Hour Deal: Get $104 Worth of Self-Tanner for Just $40

Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Self-Tan Mousse Duo Reviews

A shopper declared, "This in my opinion is the BEST ever! Out of all the tan luxe line!! Quicker, easier to apply and last longer!! Promise you won't be disappointed!!"

Another shared, "This is the best self tanner. I bought the med/dark. I put it on in the evening and when I wake I am WOW who is that tanned babe in the mirror. I have been very pleased on how it goes on and the color. And the price is great!"

An HSN customer reviewed, "This is by far the best self tanner I have ever purchased. I have used towelettes as well as the Tan Luxe lotion along with the drops. This Mousse is far superior. There is absolutely no odor and the end resulting color is gorgeous. Do not hesitate to purchase. Just go for it!!"

"My new best friend," a shopper wrote, elaborating, "Despite my skepticism about this product, I decided to order it and happy I did. The product is easily applicable with no streaks and no transfer whatsoever. Love it!"

A fan of the product said, "Self tanner blew me away by how perfect the color turned out!"

"The mousse gives a beautiful tan that lasts longer than the others and the tan looks like I was on the beach for hours. One of the best things with all their products is they fade naturally and don't attach to any spots you might have. I am not even tempted to purchase another brand," a shopper wrote.

A HSN shopper explained, "I have been using this product for several years now and love it. I'm a self tanner for 20 plus years and tried them all. I've found this to be the best. Great color, minimal odor and if you let it dry for 10 minutes or so little transfer."

