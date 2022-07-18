All the True Crime Documentaries You Don't Want to Miss This Summer

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Netflix is keeping its true crime fans entertained.

The streaming platform announced the premiere date for I Just Killed My Father, its latest original documentary directed by Skye Borgman, the mind behind Girl in the Picture. According to the media release, the new series, premiering Aug. 9, will reexamine the 2019 death of Burt Templet, who was murdered by his son Anthony.

"Why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family," the logline reads. "This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath."

Meanwhile, HBO is planning to release the original documentary The Princess, which will chronicle Princess Diana's life, as well as the media frenzy that contributed to her tragic death. The documentary debuts Aug. 13, just weeks before the 25th anniversary of the fatal car accident that took the lives of Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed.