Are Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin Jealous of RHUGT Season 3's Thailand Destination? They Say...

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip stars Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin shared their thoughts on the Peacock series' next destination after they recently filmed season 2 in Massachusetts.

Toto, I don't think we're in the Berkshires anymore. 

The Massachusetts locale was home to season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which brought together Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin and several other Bravo personalities as they enjoyed a seven-day stay at Dorinda Medley's famed home, Blue Stone Manor. The drama, arguments and confrontations that unfolded there were inevitable, but news of RHUGT's season three destination—Thailand, as was announced earlier this month—left some cast members taken aback.

"Okay, jealous," Jill told E! News during an exclusive interview at the Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons event on July 16. "I totally would have said 'yes' to three if I had known."

Vicki also had mixed feelings, pointing out that season one of the Peacock series traveled to an exotic locale as well (Turks and Caicos). She even claimed to have confronted Andy Cohen on the matter, telling E! News that his response to her inquiry—"Andy, really?"—was simply, "Uh, I'll get back to you on that one!"

That's not to say Vicki didn't enjoy herself, though. "I just think they thought it was going to be better than it was," she said. "But we filmed a great show at the end of the day."

Peacock

"I was excited to do it," Vicki added, revealing that she'd even be down to film a new show with the same cast. "We want to do another spinoff from it because it was fun. Six days, seven days, that was it. It was over. So we kind of weren't done yet."

In the meantime, she made sure to offer up some advice for the RHUGT season three cast, which includes The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol PattonThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney RoseThe Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams, and The Real Housewives of New York'Leah McSweeney.

"Have fun," Vicki said. "I don't agree with going in with this agenda that you have to fight with somebody. I like just having fun. Life is too short, right?"

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club is now streaming on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

