Are Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin Jealous of RHUGT Season 3's Thailand Destination? They Say...

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Has ALL the Receipts on Dorinda Medley's Lies

Toto, I don't think we're in the Berkshires anymore.

The Massachusetts locale was home to season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which brought together Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin and several other Bravo personalities as they enjoyed a seven-day stay at Dorinda Medley's famed home, Blue Stone Manor. The drama, arguments and confrontations that unfolded there were inevitable, but news of RHUGT's season three destination—Thailand, as was announced earlier this month—left some cast members taken aback.

"Okay, jealous," Jill told E! News during an exclusive interview at the Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons event on July 16. "I totally would have said 'yes' to three if I had known."

Vicki also had mixed feelings, pointing out that season one of the Peacock series traveled to an exotic locale as well (Turks and Caicos). She even claimed to have confronted Andy Cohen on the matter, telling E! News that his response to her inquiry—"Andy, really?"—was simply, "Uh, I'll get back to you on that one!"