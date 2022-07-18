Hailey Bieber's Sexy Avocado Green Dress Will Make You Say "Holy Guacamole"

Watch : Necessary Realness: Hailey Bieber, The Wades & Morgan Takes on TikTok

Hailey Bieber's latest style moment is the epitome of "guac is extra but so am I."

The Rhode Skin founder made her Instagram followers go wild after she showcased a plunging chartreuse Versace dress, which recently debuted during the brand's bondage-inspired fall/winter 2022 collection.

"love an avocado moment," the 25-year-old captioned her July 17 post, alongside a photo dump of her stylish ensemble.

The statement-making number, which clung to the body like a fitted glove, featured a risqué scoop neckline with a boned corset top. Versace's famous gold Medusa head medallion added a touch of glamour as it held one of the dress's straps together. Plus, this look was basically the older sister version of the hot pink Versace mini-dress she wore last month.

Hailey also shared a few behind-the-scenes pics of her beauty look, which entailed a close-up shot of her signature glossy nude lip, glowy rosy cheeks and bushy brows.