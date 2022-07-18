Why Stranger Things' Matthew Modine Isn't Convinced Papa's Really Dead

Watch : Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

Matthew Modine is making a strong argument for his return in Stranger Things season five.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) technically left his character, Dr. Brenner, to die in the desert in the penultimate episode of season four, but he's not ready to believe this is the end of the road for the mysterious character, who is the source of so many questions.

"Three things are curious to me," Matthew told Vulture. "How did he survive the Demogorgon? How did he survive One? And when Eleven tries to use her power against Dr. Brenner after blowing three guards in the air, he unflinchingly thwarts her and says, 'You didn't think it was going to be that easy, did you?' She couldn't get it to work on him. Is there something more to Brenner than meets the eye?"

Matthew makes some fair points, but admits he's hoping to reappear for more personal reasons: "I don't want to believe it's over, because I love the Duffers. I don't want to believe it's over, because I can't wait to work with Millie again."