Jill Zarin Clarifies Comments About Tamra Judge's Rumored RHOC Return

Watch : Jill Zarin Says Vicki Gunvalson's "Woo-Hoo" is Back on Track!

The latest Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 casting news has come from an unexpected source.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin spoiled via social media that her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Tamra Judge will reportedly reclaim her orange on the upcoming season of RHOC.

"And Tamra's coming back, and my friend Vicki's [Gunvalson] not happy," Jill said in the July 16 video. After deleting it from her Instagram story, Jill's video was later reposted to Twitter by a Bravo fan account and quickly caught Tamra's attention.

"Go f--k yourself @JillZarin!" Tamra responded to the video on Twitter. "You thirsty bitch!"

Jill took the chance to clear the air surrounding Tamra's alleged return exclusively with E! News at her Luxury Luncheon event on July 16, saying, "I read online that she's coming back. I'm not a source. That's what I heard."

She continued, "I don't know anything. I don't know if she has a contract. That's what I heard from other people. I don't know anything about anything except myself."