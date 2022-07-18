Love Island USA: Shop the Show's Iconic Neon Signs

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Love Island USA villa seems like the ideal place to spend the summer, minus some possible drama. It's a great venue to make friends, spark love connections, work on your tan, and even work out. There are just so many feel-good vibes around the villa thanks to the bright, cheerful aesthetic. The neon signs are an iconic part of the Love Island USA villa decor.
If you want to set the tone with some great vibes in your living room, man cave, backyard, or some other special place, adding a Love Island USA-inspired sign to your space is a great call. Warning: you will get endless compliments from all of the guests that you invite over.
Yellowpop You Got This LED Neon Sign
YellowpopSold By Yellowpop
This is the reminder we all need, especially during a tough day. This sign is equal parts motivational and chic.
Yellowpop Big Big Heart LED Neon Sign
If you feel that pink is more than just a color, this bright heart sign is perfect for your lifestyle. It's simple, yet fun, and so Love Island.
Yellowpop Basketball LED Neon Sign
Set a sporty vibe for your friends, for yourself, or for the big game with this basketball LED neon artwork.
Yellowpop Boxing Gloves LED Neon Sign
Of course, this is a great addition to your gym. It's also perfect to put near your TV if you enjoy watching boxing at home. Or hang this near your mirror as a reminder that you are a total knockout.
Yellowpop Stay Wild LED Neon Sign
There's nothing wrong with getting wild. This sign encourages all of your guests to do the most and have a fun time.
Yellowpop This Must Be the Place LED Neon Sign
This blue neon sign tells the world that this is the place you want to be, whether you're turning up or winding down.
Yellowpop Playroom LED Neon Sign
This sign works many contexts. Go literal by hanging it in the children's playroom. Or you can bring a fun vibe as you entertain in your backyard or living room.
Yellowpop On Air LED Neon Sign
Hang this in your podcast studio, above your computer, or your next to your TV. This is a great gift for social media influencers or anyone who enjoys recording videos.
Yellowpop Infinity Heart LED Neon Sign
There's nothing mellow about this yellow heart sign. It's just what you need to brighten any day.
Yellowpop Xx by Bobby Berk LED Neon Sign
This sign was designed by Queer Eye star Bobby Berk. Interpret the meaning to suit your vibes. It can signify fun and flirty kisses or an "x" that marks the spot. No matter where you hang this, it is an eXciting addition to any space.
Yellowpop POW! LED Neon Sign
Bring big energy to any room with this POW! neon sign. Batman fans will appreciate this one.
Yellowpop It Was Always You- LED Neon Sign
This is a sweet gift for your significant other, especially if your boo is a Love Island fan.
Yellowpop This is Where the Magic Happens LED Neon Sign
This sign brings a fun, playful vibe to your favorite room in the house.
Yellowpop Unlimited Heart LED Neon Sign
This eye-catching heart sign brings love and happiness to your home.
Yellowpop Meant To Be LED Neon Sign
This sign can be about anything from your career aspirations to a romantic relationship. What's meant to be is meant to be. It's simple, yet profound at the same time.
Yellowpop Peachy LED Neon Sign
Hang this peach sign to symbolize your favorite fruit, body part, or your love for Georgia.
Yellowpop Come as You Are LED Neon Sign
A reminder to be yourself is always a good thing.
Yellowpop Better Together LED Neon Sign
Gift this to your favorite couple or hang it in your own space that you share with special people in your life.
Yellowpop Match Made in by Girl Knew York LED Neon Sign
This match sign can embody a variety of different meanings. It's simple, yet incredibly intriguing.
