Here's Where Jennifer Garner Was During Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Vegas Wedding

Jennifer Garner was enjoying the scenery in the mountains as her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot.

On July 17, the Alias alum shared pictures and videos of herself vacationing in Lake Tahoe, California, paragliding through the sky and snapping a selfie of herself biking near the water.

Meanwhile, more than 450 miles away in Las Vegas, her ex and father to her three children—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—had married Lopez in a surprise wedding.

The Gigli co-stars tied the knot in a July 16 ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a rep for the venue told E! News.

After the wedding news broke the internet, Lopez shared photos from their special night and confirmed that she took The Last Duel actor's last name.

"We did it," she wrote in her On The JLo newsletter June 17. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."