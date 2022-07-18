Jason Oppenheim Says He and Chrishell Stause Are in a "Great Place" After Their Breakup

Who says exes can't be friends?
Chrishell Stause started the celebrations for her 41st birthday a few days early alongside her closest pals, including ex Jason Oppenheim. With some help from their Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan, Jason pulled off a surprise birthday dinner for Chrishell at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.
"Emma and I did that together, and Emma pulled off the surprise aspect of it," Jason exclusively told E! News July 17 at the Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena on behalf of their brand Caliwater to benefit No Kid Hungry. "I didn't think that was a good idea because I wasn't sure that we could pull it off, but we did."
Indeed, it looks like Jason and Chrishell are on good terms following their split. "Chrishell and I started off close friends before we were together, and we're back, we're in a great place," the Oppenheim Group owner continued. "I think we're both really happy right now, and we get along really well. And I think that's evident by, you know, last night. I mean, I was honored to be able to be with her on her birthday and it was a really, really good night. We're so hungover."
Jason and Emma weren't the only ones at Chrishell's birthday dinner. Others guests included their Selling Sunset co-stars Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani and Brett Oppenheim and E! News Nightly Pop host Nina Parker. And it looks like the birthday girl had an amazing night.
"I have the BEST friends," Chrishell wrote on Instagram. "So my actual bday is Thursday July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan. Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!"
And she was definitely shocked. "I walked in and only saw @theninaparker at first & just was excited she was at the same restaurant," Chrishell, who wore a black and white Ema Savahl design for the occasion and was given a birthday crown, continued. "The video of me realizing makes me laugh so much-had no clue -you guys are GOOD! I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have."
Chrishell and Jason made their relationship Instagram official in July 2021. But just five months later, the real estate agent and the broker announced their split, with Chrishell noting they weren't aligned on starting a family and writing, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."
The breakup wasn't easy. "There's a lot of sadness and loss," Jason said on the Selling Sunset season five reunion, which aired in May. "I think watching the show made it more difficult, you know, brought it back up. It's been a few months, but I'm still just going through stuff. I think there was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult breakup."
However, they've both moved on. During the reunion, Chrishell shared she's dating Australian musician G Flip. As for Jason, he was spotted kissing French model Marie-Lou during his recent trip to Mykonos, Greece. So what's his relationship status?
"Pretty single," Jason told E! News. "I met someone in Mykonos, but we'll see."