How A League of Their Own Series Will Differ From the Film

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Penny Marshall's A League of Their Own was a bonafide home run.

When Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham set out to make a Prime Video series about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, they knew they couldn't recreate the magic of the 1992 film. So they didn't try to. Instead, they crafted their own version that introduces new stories, while still referencing Marshall's work.

"I think it's as original as we could make it being based on that real league," Jacobson told The Hollywood Reporter. "Penny Marshall watched a documentary about the All-American Girls League, and then the movie came out of her viewing that and being, ‘Oh, I want to make a film about this.' We saw the doc and then saw the movie and were like, ‘We're gonna make our own thing about that.'"

She acknowledged some characters will seem a bit familiar, noting that D'Arcy Carden's character has "a Madonna vibe" and Melanie Fields' Jo looks similar to Rosie O'Donnell's Doris Murphy.