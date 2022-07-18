Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's "Really Special" Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Prepare to be on the floor over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding details.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer and the Oscar winner are officially married after tying the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend. Lopez confirmed the news in a message to fans via her "On The JLo" newsletter on July 17. "We did it," the Hustlers actress, who was previously engaged to Affleck in the early aughts before their 2004 split, wrote. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
Now, E! News has learned exclusive details about the couple's exchange of vows. "It was very spur of the moment," a source close to Lopez tells E! News. "They have a bigger official ceremony planned but wanted this moment for their immediate family."
Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
"Ben and Jen exchanged rings and vows, but it was a typical fun Vegas wedding," the insider adds of the ceremony, which took place at Sin City's A Little White Wedding Chapel. "They loved it. It was really special and nothing fancy."
The sources also notes that Lopez is "ecstatic that she is finally Mrs. Affleck," also telling E! News, "Ben and Jen are completely obsessed with each other and fully think it was meant to be."
Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, announced their engagement in April, one year after rekindling their romance. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath)," Lopez wrote to fans at the time, "my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed."
"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," she continued. "I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said 'YES of course that's a YES.'"