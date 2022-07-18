Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Co-Star Jennifer Lopez's Wedding to Ben Affleck

It's the start of something new—Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's life as a married couple—and Vanessa Hudgens couldn't be more excited for her Second Act co-star.
Like many fans, Hudgens found out the big news on social media. "I was literally scrolling through Instagram and I saw that and I gasped," the High School Musical alum exclusively told E! News at the recent Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., which Hudgens hosted along with Oliver Trevena to benefit No Kid Hungry on behalf of their brand Caliwater. "I'm so excited for her. I love her. She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance. It's so cute."
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16. The wedding took place three months after the pair announced their engagement and a little over a year after they rekindled their romance (they'd previously gotten engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004, leading them to spend about 17 years apart).
"We did it," Lopez wrote in her newsletter On the J Lo. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted."
The ceremony took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel. Joined by "the best witnesses you could ever imagine," the newsletter continued, the bride wore "a dress from an old movie" while the groom donned "a jacket from Ben's closet." After Lopez walked down the aisle to music played on a Bluetooth device, the newsletter added, she and Affleck read their own vows and exchanged rings.
"In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," the Marry Me actress wrote. "One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last. "
Indeed, it was a night the two will never forget. "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," the Grammy-nominated artist continued. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."
And they're thrilled to be starting this next chapter. "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love,'" Lopez added in her newsletter. "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."
Lopez shares two children—twins Emme and Max, 14—with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids—Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," Lopez concluded. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."