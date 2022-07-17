Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Maria

A new little wizard has entered the world.
David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill Henrie welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in the early hours of July 17.
"Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15oz at 3:21am," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote on Instagram, along with a family photo in the hospital and a close-up of his newborn daughter. "Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha."
The actor shared that Maria stuck to her plan of having a drug-free birth, saying, "I couldn't be more in awe of her!"
He continued, "Thanks be to God for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers. I received many messages and I really appreciate it."
David, 33, and Maria, 31—who tied the knot in 2017—are also parents to daughter Pia Henrie, 3, and a 19-month-old son named James Henrie.
Gemma's joyous arrival comes nearly three years after Maria suffered multiple miscarriages. Back in December, David opened up about the couple's struggles to build their family, reflecting on their losses and journey to baby No. 3.
"As I sit here overlooking the ocean I am a bit overwhelmed with gratitude for how awesome my wife has been the past couple years," he shared on his Instagram Stories. "Christmas Day 2019 my wife suffered her 4th miscarriage and thought from then on that Christmas would be a day of mourning...However, God had other plans...Christmas Day 2020 she gave birth naturally to my son James."
He continued, "Now this past year she suffered yet another miscarriage, our 5th. I'm proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we've been given another chance with our 3rd child."