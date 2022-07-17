Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Maria

Watch : Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

A new little wizard has entered the world.

David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill Henrie welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in the early hours of July 17.

"Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15oz at 3:21am," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote on Instagram, along with a family photo in the hospital and a close-up of his newborn daughter. "Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha."

The actor shared that Maria stuck to her plan of having a drug-free birth, saying, "I couldn't be more in awe of her!"

He continued, "Thanks be to God for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers. I received many messages and I really appreciate it."

David, 33, and Maria, 31—who tied the knot in 2017—are also parents to daughter Pia Henrie, 3, and a 19-month-old son named James Henrie.