Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck: "We Did It"

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Obtain Marriage License in Las Vegas

Presenting Jennifer Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez broke her silence about her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck on July 17, a day after they tied the knot in Las Vegas, and also shared photos and videos from their big day—or rather, night!

"We did it," J.Lo wrote in her On The JLo newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The 52-year-old shared a link to her newsletter on Instagram, along with a pic of herself lying in a bed, wearing what appears to be her wedding ring. In her newsletter post, she said her and Ben's children accompanied the two to the wedding, without naming them. A source told E! News that J.Lo and the actor each brought along one of their kids.

One of the photos the singer shared appears to show her sitting in a convertible with one her 14-year-old twins, Emme, who, along with brother Max, are from J.Lo's marriage to Marc Anthony. Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo, who wore an off-the-shoulder lace dress, said she and Ben, 49, "barely made it" to A Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight and that "they "graciously stayed open late a few minutes and let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible" that was apparently once used by the late Elvis Presley.