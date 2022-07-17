Cardi B Is the Cool Mom at Daughter Kulture’s Mermaid-Themed 4th Birthday Party

Watch : How Cardi B Changes Diapers With Long Nails: TUTORIAL

Cardi B is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

The Kardashian-Jenners are not the only ones who can throw a massive kids' birthday party for the ages. Cardi and husband Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus recently turned 4 and the family threw her a lavish mermaid-themed bash at their house.

Naturally, the "WAP" rapper was one proud mom and documented the festivities with her phone. The rapper, who also shares 10-month-old son Wave Set Cephus, shared many photos and videos on her Instagram Story on July 16.

Cardi pulled all the stops for Kulture's party, which was not the first elaborate bash for the child. The event featured pastel pink, purple and blue balloons and plenty of ocean and fish décor. Women dressed in mermaid costumes greeted guests by the swimming pool, which featured a giant octopus made of balloons. A similar one adorned a ceiling elsewhere at the party.

And, like many moms, Cardi also joined the adults in dancing and drinking.