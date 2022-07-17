Cardi B Is the Cool Mom at Daughter Kulture’s Mermaid-Themed 4th Birthday Party

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture celebrated her fourth birthday with a lavish, mermaid-themed bash and you'd better believe the "WAP" rapper was out there documenting every moment with her phone.

Cardi B is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

The Kardashian-Jenners are not the only ones who can throw a massive kids' birthday party for the ages. Cardi and husband Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus recently turned 4 and the family threw her a lavish mermaid-themed bash at their house.

Naturally, the "WAP" rapper was one proud mom and documented the festivities with her phone. The rapper, who also shares 10-month-old son Wave Set Cephus, shared many photos and videos on her Instagram Story on July 16.

Cardi pulled all the stops for Kulture's party, which was not the first elaborate bash for the child. The event featured pastel pink, purple and blue balloons and plenty of ocean and fish décor. Women dressed in mermaid costumes greeted guests by the swimming pool, which featured a giant octopus made of balloons. A similar one adorned a ceiling elsewhere at the party.

And, like many moms, Cardi also joined the adults in dancing and drinking.

See photos from Kulture's fourth birthday party:

Instagram / Cardi B
Birthday Girl

Kulture appears at her mermaid-themed fourth party with a friend.

Instagram / Cardi B
Pink, Purple and Blue
Instagram / Cardi B
Floral Accents
Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi in Awe

"Wow," Cardi said as she filmed the party.

Instagram / Cardi B
Friends From School

"Her friends from school!" Cardi exclaimed, as Kulture posed with several kids. "So cute!"

Instagram / Cardi B
Mermaid Hair Styling Station

"By the way, this is my house!" Cardi said.

Instagram / Cardi B
The Cake
Instagram / Cardi B
Mermaid Performers

Cardi B greeted the mermaid performers before panning the camera to her guest house.

"Yeah, I really got a guest house," she said.

Instagram / Cardi B
House Tour

Cardi then proceeded to give fans more of a tour of her home, stopping at the tennis and basketball court. 

"Not my garage, not no basement," she said. "Yeah, I really got a guest house."

Instagram / Cardi B
Hi Cardi

Cardi then turned the camera on herself.

Instagram / Cardi B
Adults Only

Meanwhile, the adults were having their own dance party.

Instagram / Cardi B
Water Slides

Kulture and her guests enjoyed some times on the slides.

Instagram / Cardi B
More Sliding
Instagram / Cardi B
Beer Me

And Cardi popped open a cold one.

