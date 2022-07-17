Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her Real Housewives Crush

Watch : Watch Andy Cohen & "Real Housewives" Stars Send Fan Birthday Love

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is shooting her shot.

At at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons event on July 16, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed she's currently crushin' on Potomac housewife Ashley Darby.

"I love Ashley cause she's so hot and she's single now," Braunwyn exclusively told E! News. "I'm just sayin, we're both single. You heard here it first, Ashley."

She added, "That's an E! Exclusive. You're single, so am I. Hit me up in my DM's!"

Earlier this month, Braunwyn announced that she and her girlfriend of nine months, Victoria Brito, officially split.

"I am very sad, I won't sugarcoat it," Braunwyn exclusively told E! News on July 8. "Since being out, this is the longest relationship I've been in, so it's a heartbreaking feeling."

Braunwyn, 44, came out in late 2020, and documented much of her journey with her sexuality on season 15 of RHOC. She and her husband Sean Burke remain married and share seven children.