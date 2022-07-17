Tristan Thompson Vacations in Mykonos Amid Khloé Kardashian Baby News

Papadakis Press/MEGA

An insider told E! that the pair "have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," adding, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

In December, Maralee Nichols gave birth to a son she said was fathered by Tristan, who she sued for pregnancy and child-related expenses months earlier. Tristan later confirmed that the baby, who she named Theo, is his son and apologized to Khloé on social media.

In addition to True and Theo, Tristan is also dad to son Prince, 5, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan's paternity scandal is also the reason why Khloé has kept information about their little boy on the way under tight wraps.

"Khloé kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety," a second insider exclusively told E!. "To protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."

No matter what, both Khloé and Tristan are committed to raising their little ones together.

"We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to," Khloé told E! News' Daily Pop in 2020. "I come from a family that... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life."

She added, "You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now."