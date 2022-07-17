Here's What Jill Zarin Really Thinks About Dorinda Medley

Watch : Jill Zarin Says Vicki Gunvalson's "Woo-Hoo" is Back on Track!

Jill Zarin is in the ultimate catfight with Dorinda Medly.

After filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Ex-Wives Club, with the fellow Real Housewives of New York alum, Jill told the press things could get "ugly" if both also appeared on the upcoming series RHONY: Legacy. Neither has been cast on the show

"It would be ugly because look what just happened," she exclusively told E! News at the Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons event on July 16. "You know the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result, so if I do another show in the same circumstances, for me to expect anything different makes me insane.

Insisting she actually likes Dorinda "very, very much," Jill said she wishes that Dorinda would make some changes in her lifestyle.

"I like her so much that I hope that all this visibility will help her see what we see," she said, "and then she , you know, can make some changes in her life."