Here's What Jill Zarin Really Thinks About Dorinda Medley

Jill Zarin is in the ultimate catfight with Dorinda Medly.
After filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Ex-Wives Club, with the fellow Real Housewives of New York alum, Jill told the press things could get "ugly" if both also appeared on the upcoming series RHONY: Legacy. Neither has been cast on the show
"It would be ugly because look what just happened," she exclusively told E! News at the Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons event on July 16. "You know the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result, so if I do another show in the same circumstances, for me to expect anything different makes me insane.
Insisting she actually likes Dorinda "very, very much," Jill said she wishes that Dorinda would make some changes in her lifestyle.
"I like her so much that I hope that all this visibility will help her see what we see," she said, "and then she , you know, can make some changes in her life."
While Jill, 58, admitted "nothing shocked" her while filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 at Dorinda's home, Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires, she did feel like the alcohol use amongst the women was excessive.
"The whole drinking thing was out of control," she said. "I don't drink alcohol so for me it's like foreign. I just can't talk to alcohol. I can't talk to it. I can talk to someone who hates me. I can talk to someone who's mad at me because I can have a rational conversation even if it's a negative one, but I can't talk to someone who is belligerent. And that was really hard for me."
Despite the drama in the Berkshires, Jill feels like executive producer Andy Cohen casted the show perfectly.
"Andy picked this group for a reason and I had to go with it knowing he knew what he was doing" she shared. "And he does know what he's doing. It was a great show. And I think that we could totally do a reunion next year. I could do it again."
Dorinda isn't the only housewife Jill is beefing with these days. Earlier this week, Tamra Judge was left fuming when Jill let it slip that the California native was returning to Real Housewives of Orange County during a since deleted livestream.
"I read online that she's coming back," Jill clarified at the luncheon. "I'm not a source. That's what I heard. I don't know anything. I don't know if she has a contract. That's what I heard from other people. I don't know anything about anything except myself.
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Ex-Wives Club is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.
(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)