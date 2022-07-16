Kim Kardashian Lands in Australia Ahead of Expected Pete Davidson Reunion

Watch : Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Shirtless Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their love down under.

The 41-year-old was photographed arriving at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia, where her boyfriend is filming the movie Wizards! alongside Orlando Bloom.

"Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend," an insider exclusively tells E! News. "She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she's off to see Pete and is very excited."

The SKIMS founder—who shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West—was photographed deboarding her private jet on July 16, wearing an all black ensemble, complete with oversized shades, and her platinum blonde hair up in a bun.

The couple—who began dating last fall—have been physically apart for four weeks.

While Pete has been busy working on the otherwise of the world, Kim has been showing her love from afar by way of social media. On July 11, the Kardashians star posted a series of cute photos of the pair on Instagram, including pics of the two chilling by a pool and Kim resting her feet on her man's tattooed chest.