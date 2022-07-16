See Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Cozy Up During Night Out With Friends

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's relationship is heating up.
The TikTok star, 18, and Travis Barker's son, 18, looked absolutely smitten as they enjoyed a recent night out with their close friends. In photos from their outing, shared on both Charli and Landon's Instagram Stories, the pair can be seen smiling and pressing their faces close together. Landon also included an image of himself with a red lipstick kiss pressed on his cheek.
In addition to the extra sweet snapshots, the couple, who began dating last month, also recorded a TikTok of themselves singing along to a sped-up version of The Neighbourhood's 2013 single "Sweater Weather," which ended with Landon resting his head on Charli's shoulder.
In the clip taken by Charli, Landon looks effortlessly cool in a pair of white sunglasses—which look similar to ones that Charli has worn in previous videos—with a white t-shirt, black blazer and his signature chain necklaces.
When she pans the camera over to herself, Charli can be seen sporting a black and white floral tank top. You can catch their duet in full here.
Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that Charli and Landon "are in the early stages of dating." The news comes after the pair first sparked romance rumors when Charli and older sister Dixie D'Amelio were seen attending Landon's boohooMAN capsule collection launch in Los Angeles on June 14.
"It was a big night for Landon," an eyewitness at the event told E!. "It was important to him that Charli was included."
On June 28, the same day that his dad Travis was hospitalized for pancreatitis, Landon and Charli were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left Machine Gun Kelly's after-party following his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert.