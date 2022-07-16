Kodak Black Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Watch : The State of Hip-Hop in 2018 - What's Good

Kodak Black has been arrested and charged with felony drug trafficking and possession.

On July 15, the Florida Highway Patrol pulled over the rapper, who was driving a purple Dodge Durango with windows tints that appeared darker than the legal limit, police said in a news release, according to the Associated Press. Detecting a marijuana smell, the cops searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 Oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The agency also said in his press release that record checks revealed that Black's vehicle tag and driver's license were both expired.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was then arrested and booked in jail on charges of trafficking in 14 to 25 grams of Oxycodone, an addictive opioid drug and painkiller, and with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, which are both felonies, according to court records obtained by E! News.