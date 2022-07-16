Britney Spears Sings New Version of "…Baby One More Time" While Doing Laundry

Watch : Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Life as Newlyweds

Oh baby, baby! Nice to hear you sing again, Britney Spears.

On July 15, the singer treated fans to a rare a capella performance of her 1998 hit "…Baby One More Time" on Instagram, which she recorded while doing laundry.

"This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes…I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time…maybe too long," she captioned the post. "Here's me playing at my house with a different version of 'Baby'…the WORD as in WORDS…Show me how you want it to be…tell me baby cause I need to know…give me a f--king sign…HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME!!!"

It's a performance Britney has wanted to share for a long time now. "Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years," she continued, "A different version of ‘Baby' but have the producers actually work for me and put it together…a start." You can watch the full performance here.