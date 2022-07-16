Comedian and Bust Down Co-Creator Jak Knight Dead at 28

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The comedy world has lost a bright star.

Jak Knight, the co-creator of Peacock's Bust Down and a stand-up comedian, passed away in Los Angeles on July 14, his family said in a statement to NBC News. He was 28.

A cause of death was not given and, in their statement, Knight's loved ones requested that "their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time."

During the course of his career, Knight held credits in both writing and acting. Not only did he co-create Bust Down, but he also starred in the series alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman. In addition, the comic voiced the character of Devon on the Netflix's Big Mouth, as well as served as a writer in five seasons of the animated show.

As a writer, he worked on Lucas Bros Moving Co., Black-ish and Immoral Compass.

Back in 2018, Knight reflected on his involvement with Big Mouth. "Being a writer is amazing," he noted in an interview with RESPECT. Magazine, "and just being in the room with some of the most brilliant people alive and I get to sit across the table with people like Jordan Peele and Maya Rudolph it's surreal but it's a lot of work, work."