Girlfriend of Oregon Ducks Football Player Spencer Webb Mourns Death of Her "Twin Flame"

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, is remembering the college athlete in the wake of his passing.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she began in a July 14 post on Instagram. "I've never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

The 22-year-old football player passed away on July 13 after suffering an accidental fall. In a statement from the Lane County Sheriff's Office, police noted that Spencer was located about 100 yards down a steep trail after he "fell and struck his head." There is no evidence of foul play and the manner of his death "appears to be accidental," per authorities.

In her tribute, which featured photos of Kelly and Spencer throughout their relationship, she noted that she and the Sacramento-native had "so many big plans."