See Abby De La Rosa’s Vacation Video With "Newly Engaged Baby Daddy" Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa just added to fuel to the fire when it comes to those theories on whether or not Nick Cannon is engaged.
Abby, who shares 12-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick, took to Instagram on July 15 with a video of herself and the Wild 'n Out star on vacation in the Bahamas. In the clip, she and Nick shared a laugh after she dubbed him as her "newly engaged baby daddy."
However, Abby noted in the caption, "And NO, it's not with me! Lmaoooo Congratulations Nick!"
Her celebratory post comes just one day after Nick raised eyebrows with a post of his own. On July 14, the 41-year-old shared an image of himself hugging a woman and a close-up picture of a diamond ring.
"I said I would never do it again," he wrote, "but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do."
Back in 2020, Nick, who finalized his divorce from Mariah Carey in 2016, declared that he didn't see himself walking down the aisle again in the future. However, The Nick Cannon Show host recently noted that when it comes to the idea of marriage, he is a "hopeless romantic at the end of the day."
"I love the concept," he explained during the June 22 episode of the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast. "I love the ceremony of it. I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God ain't done with me. We gonna figure it out."