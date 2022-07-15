Beanie Feldstein Shares She’ll Be Missing Even More Funny Girl Shows For This Reason

There's nothing funny about Beanie Feldstein's recent health diagnosis.
Only two weeks before she's set to step down from her role as Fanny Brice, the Funny Girl star shared that she has been diagnosed with tonsillitis and will not perform in the Broadway show throughout the weekend.
"Hey everybody, I'm just checking in. What have I missed? What's been going on?" Beanie began in a July 15 Instagram video. "I'll start—I just got back from the ears, nose and throat doctor who told me that I have tonsillitis, which is extremely contagious and she cannot allow me to go back on stage through the weekend until I have enough antibiotics in my system to not be contagious anymore."
Even if she could take to the stage, Beanie said the health of her fellow co-stars takes precedence. "The last thing I would want on this Earth is to get the people that I love sick," she continued. "I just am not allowed to go on stage through the weekend."
No matter what, Beanie shared that she is looking forward to returning to the stage once again as she prepares to take her final bow as Fanny on July 31.
"I cannot wait to do my last two weeks, and, you just, you gotta laugh at a certain point," she concluded. "When it rains, it pours on your old pal Bean."
Beanie's diagnosis comes just four days after it was announced that Glee star Lea Michele will be joining the musical's cast following Beanie's departure.
"A dream come true is an understatement," Lea shared in a July 11 Instagram post. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th."
A day before Lea's casting announcement, Beanie explained in a July 10 Instagram post that she would be stepping away from the show earlier than previously anticipated. The Booksmart star was originally set to perform until September 25 but will instead part ways with the production at the end of July.
"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," Beanie wrote. "I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew."