The Creator of Gentleman Jack Wants to Find the Show a New Home

All hope might not be lost for Gentleman Jack.

After the show, a co-production between the BBC and HBO, was canceled by the latter after two seasons on July 8, series creator Sally Wainwright said the news caught her off guard—but that it's not all bad news.

"It's been a bit of a surprise really because it's been doing really well, certainly in this country," Wainwright told RadioTimes.com. "We were ready to go again, the BBC certainly [is] up for going again."

Basically, the show needs to find a new global streaming partner, as Wainwright explained, "I think all those other options are being explored at the minute given that there is a desire to go on with it amongst quite a lot of people."

Wainwright said she remains flummoxed about HBO's decision—and she's particularly gutted for the show's dedicated fandom.

"It's been a very successful show in all areas for them," she said. "It's had fantastic reviews, it's had a very respectable audience and, on top of that, it's had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase, they organize all sorts of events."