RHONJ 's Jackie Goldschneider Addresses Season 13 Cast Rumors & Spills on Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Watch : RHONJ Star Jackie Goldschneider Talks Teresa Giudice Wedding

Is there a Real Housewives of New Jersey casting shakeup ahead?

With season 13 filming well underway, rumors regarding Jackie Goldschneider's Housewife standing have arisen online, especially after Frank Catania, the ex-husband of Jackie's co-star Dolores Catania, hinted at her possible demotion to "friend-of" in a recent interview.

Though she can't confirm nor deny the rumors, Jackie exclusively told E! News that she is currently "filming all the time."

"I filmed yesterday, I'm filming tomorrow, I'm filming all next week," she revealed. "So really, no matter what Bravo's decides—and sometimes they make these decisions at the last second—no matter what they decide, I go into filming doing the same exact thing that I've been doing for the past five years."

Jackie continued, "I'm really okay with anything, because it's out of my hands. That being said, I don't know what they're going to ultimately decide. But whatever they do decide, I'm fine with it."