Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $14 Aftershave for Smooth Summer Skin—And It Has 37,600+ 5-Star Reviews

Tend Skin Womens AfterShave/Post Waxing Solution Reviews

A shopper raved, "This stuff is magic in a bottle!! I struggled with extremely bad folliculitis for years and nothing would work to help it. I have tried just about EVERYTHING and nothing. I would have awful bumps and stinging and burning. This stuff helped after just one use! While it didn't completely clear after one time, using it with multiple uses completely took away the redness and bumps!!! This stuff is a life saver!"

Another explained, "To be honest I thought this was gonna be ineffective, but it's genuinely worked really well. I have sensitive skin and am also really bad at being a human being and doing things that human beings do, so I have a lot of ingrown hair. I used this after I shaved a few times, and now my legs are the kind of dolphin-y, feel-my-legs-I-just-shaved smooth that we all wish for in this cold, dark world."

Someone shared, "I've used this product about three times and it basically worked over night."

A reviewer wrote, "I took a chance on this product after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article, and I'm so glad I did! This product is the most effective way to treat razor burn and ingrown hairs that I've found. I have sensitive skin and am allergic to so many things; however, I had no problem with this product. I'll definitely be reordering it when I run out!"

"I'm not kidding, it's amazing. Y'aaalllllll...Let. Me. Tell. You. I got this product in the mail LAST NIGHT and I'm already writing a five-star review. I am caucasian with very thick brown hair and shaving has been an ordeal for me ever since I started back in the 8th grade. I can't shave my legs if I'm even slightly cold, I can't use shaving cream (only non-scented, regular soap), and I 100% HAVE to pat dry carefully with a towel afterwards. Oh and forget using ANY kind of moisturizer on my skin post-shave (even 2 days after). Talk about painful. I figured razor burn was just something I'd have to live with the rest of my life and learned to sort-of-kind-of manage. NOT ANYMORE! After ONE use of this product, post-shaving last night, the razor burn is gone from my legs. I even dabbed it on my bikini line which is riddled with in-growns and ugly red bumps and those are already beginning to fade too! I was so nervous because of what products have done before (i.e. moisturizers causing red rashes) and it did start to tingle a bit in the beginning but subsided within a minute. I am free! No more hiding my legs. I'm so stoked, y'all," a shopper said.

An Amazon customer raved, "I've always been in awe of ladies who have silky smooth legs and have wondered what I'm missing. Tend Skin is what I've been missing! Wish I would've found this a decade ago. My legs (and arms...I get little bumps on the back of my arms above my elbow) have never been so SMOOTH! Even my husband commented and asked what I'm doing different. This is such a wonderful product, and I always make sure to have a backup on hand so I don't run out!"